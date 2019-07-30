Police chief: Recent active shooter training ‘saved lives’ during Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said recent active shooter training played a crucial role as Tuesday’s deadly Walmart shooting unfolded.
The three-day active shooter training was staged at Southaven Elementary School about two weeks ago.
"There is no doubt that the training they received two weeks ago saved lives today,” said Moore at a news conference Tuesday.
Police and fire departments partnered with emergency management, Baptist Memorial-Hospital - DeSoto and the DeSoto County School District.
"Hearing that Southaven actually handled this very well is not a surprise,” said Jim Brinson, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security director of operations.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to Brinson over the phone after Tuesday’s deadly shooting. His office was notified after Tuesday’s deadly shooting.
Homeland Security trains law enforcement officers in active shooter preparedness through scenario-based training.
"They’re going straight to that gunfire and the person that’s causing that gunfire and are going to do everything in their power to make that stop,” said Brinson.
Brinson’s office has worked with Southaven police before.
“Southaven is a very good police department when it comes to making sure their officers are trained, getting their officers the best training possible and trying to make sure that they’re trained and equipped to be able to do the task that they’ve been asked to do,” said Brinson.
Tuesday morning’s shooting marks the fifth active shooter incident at a Walmart since 2010.
FBI data shows previous shootings in Nevada, North Dakota and Colorado.
