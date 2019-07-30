Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly Mississippi Walmart shooting has no criminal history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A prosecutor has identified the suspect in a deadly Southaven, Mississippi Walmart shooting as Martez Abram.
Prosecutor John Champion says Abram is facing charges for two counts of murder.
Abram was recently fired, according to Champion, after an incident involving a knife that he showed to an employee. Champion believes that led to Abram’s termination.
Champion also says Abram has no prior criminal history.
Police responded to the store around 6:30 a.m. after reports of an active shooter inside. Officers encountered Abram in the parking lot after two employees had already been shot. Abram and the officers exchanged fire. One officer was shot but was saved by his bulletproof vest, according to Police Chief Macon Moore.
Abram was shot twice and taken to the hospital where doctors performed surgery.
The victims have since been identified as 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gales. Both were managers at the store.
Police are not identifying the officer who was shot at this time.
A spokesperson for Walmart says the company is working with law enforcement on the investigation and offered condolences to the victims’ families.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.