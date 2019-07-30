Raleigh Springs Town Center Could be Open by End of Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction of the old Raleigh Springs Mall site has been underway since March 2018. “I wish they would hurry it up,” said Sherida Johnson. Her hair salon, “Change”, is located across the street from the construction site on the New Allen Rd. “I look across the street and I see windows so I’m like ok good, maybe we’ll have a building up soon,” said Johnson. The new Old Allen Police precinct and traffic division will be the first building complete. Officers will be able to move in by the end of the year.
An 11-acre lake and skate park is done and in the next couple of weeks the exterior panels will be added for the new Raleigh library.
However, what's missing is the 20 acres set aside for private development...
City officials say so far no developer has shown any interest.
“Once we finish the development and people see how beautiful this site is gonna be with green fields, lake and geese and walking trails and free wi-fi on the site, we think the development community will have more interest
soon,” said Mary Claire Borys, manger of strategic initiatives for housing and community development for the city of Memphis. In February the city put 8 properties out to bid. Some of those properties included the fairgrounds, the old Melrose High School building and a portion of the Pinch district, all the properties garnered interest from private developers except the Raleigh Springs Mall redevelopment project.
“Unfortunately Raleigh Springs wound up kind of being the odd man out,” said Borys. Borys says she always knew that finding private investors for the property would be difficult. The city was interested in adding some sort of mixed used development that included affordable housing and retail.
Borys says they’re keeping their options open.
“There's always the possibility that the city will seek some other use for that site whether it be related to school or community centers,” said Borys.
City leaders also say this site will soon look a lot greener. They just planted seeds out here now the site has been graded.
City officials plan to have the library ready to go by Spring 2020.
