Raleigh Springs Town Center Could be Open by End of Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction of the old Raleigh Springs Mall site has been underway since March 2018. “I wish they would hurry it up,” said Sherida Johnson. Her hair salon, “Change”, is located across the street from the construction site on the New Allen Rd. “I look across the street and I see windows so I’m like ok good, maybe we’ll have a building up soon,” said Johnson. The new Old Allen Police precinct and traffic division will be the first building complete. Officers will be able to move in by the end of the year.