Suspect indicted in murder of Memphis activist Choosey Parker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted a man for the murder of a Memphis activists.
Alan Neal, 38, was initially arrested for aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon after the shooting of Toshia Addison, also known as Choosey Parker. His charges were dropped a month later.
A grand jury has now indicted Neal for second-degree murder.
As an activist for Stop the Violence, Parker fought to eliminate crime and violence in Memphis. Investigators say she was shot in the stomach when Neal exchanged gunshots with another man around 4:30 a.m. March 18, 2018 near the now-shuttered Purple Haze night club on Second Street.
According to the district attorney’s office, ballistics showed the bullets came from Neal’s gun.
