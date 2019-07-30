Women accused of intentionally rear-ending SUV before robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department needs help finding a group of women accused of intentionally rear-ending an SUV before robbing a woman inside.
One of the passengers was able to get video of the robbery as it happened.
According to police, the woman in the video hit an SUV on Central Avenue near Tara Lane.
The woman asked to shake the victim's hand before snatching her phone and driving off.
At least four people were in the getaway car, which police said was stolen from a convenience store in East Memphis earlier that day.
The two women accused of stealing the car were last seen driving the car near an apartment complex in Binghampton.
