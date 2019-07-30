Women accused of intentionally rear-ending SUV before robbery

Aggravated Assault and Motor Vehicle Theft Central and Tara Lane Report#1907003606ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Thursday, July 18, 2019, officers responded to an Aggravated Assault at Central Avenue and Tara Lane. Upon arriving, officers found that the victims were riding in a gray Nissan SUV and were intentionally struck from behind by a red 2008 Jeep Compass. A female in her late teens to early twenties wearing a black shower cap and a white sleeveless shirt got out of the Jeep Compass and walked to the Nissan SUV. The female suspect asked if the passengers in the Nissan were okay and asked to shake their hands. The suspect put her hand in the victim’s vehicle and snatched a phone out of the victim’s hands. The female suspect ran back to the Jeep Compass and fled. As the Jeep Compass passed the victim's vehicle, the rear passenger of the Jeep opened the door and intentionally tried to strike the victims who were standing beside the Nissan SUV. The Jeep Compass was occupied by at least four suspects. The victim was able to take a short video of the suspect just before the theft and assault occurred. It was later discovered that the same 2008 Jeep Compass had been stolen earlier in the evening by a two females who were given a ride by the owner of the Jeep Compass. He stopped at a convenience store near Poplar and Perkins and left his vehicle running with the females still occupying the Jeep. A female in her late teens to early twenties wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts got into the driver’s seat and drove away. The Jeep Compass was seen in the apartments at Red Oaks and Mimosa occupied by at least two females just after it was stolen. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”