WWE’s R-Truth, Carmella discuss favorite Memphis spots, 24/7 Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live, WWE superstars Carmella and R-Truth stopped by WMC Action News 5 to discuss their show, Truth’s beloved lost championship, and their favorite Memphis spots.
R-Truth has a deep history with Memphis. He lived in the Bluff City while working with his first developmental contract, so he said he's no stranger to Memphis.
"Memphis is like the heart of wrestling," he said. "The King Jerry Lawler, as you know. This is where it all started right here in Memphis."
As a Memphis expert, he knows his barbecue, and he shed some light on his favorite spot.
"I've kind of changed my diet, but in my diet rulebook, on section 5 paragraph A, there's a cheating plan. So, Corky's BBQ is one of my favorite spots to go to."
Carmella has her favorite spot as well, but it's not barbecue.
"I always try to go to Bedrock Cafe when I'm here," she said. "I love it. They have great protein waffles and great coffee, so I'm going to hit that place up after."
Scheduled for SmackDown Live is a special King's Court with Jerry Lawler. His guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.
Carmella is respectful of the legend Stratus, but couldn't choose just one favorite moment.
"I shared a ring with her at Royal Rumble! So that to me is just huge."
But conspicuously missing is R-Truth's 24/7 Championship, which he hopes to regain after losing it Monday night.
He may...or may not...have a plan to get it back.
“Mikey’s wife Maria has it. So we got to find Maria,” R-Truth said. “We’ll talk about it. We can’t let anybody know because the story with the 48/7 I-95 TV European Championship is like this: That title can be defended any time.”
Truth has defended his precious title at the golf course, at the airport, on an airplane, and in a hotel suite, but his gold is missing and he wants it back.
"I gotta get my baby back. But it's gone now."
You can expect more shenanigans with the 24/7 Championship at SmackDown at FedExForum.
"You never know what's going to happen because when you're there you get to see what goes on behind the scenes," Carmella said. "And that's sort of my favorite part. You get to be part of that magic."
Tickets are still available starting at $15. The action starts at 7 p.m.
