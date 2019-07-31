Customers worry about safety after Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walmart customers, Southaven residents and city leaders are all in disbelief after a deadly shooting at the Superstore Tuesday.
Several people told WMC that the shooting left them concerned about their safety in public places. It’s an unusual feeling for residents in Southaven.
“I don’t know what to say right now,” said Rosetta Twillie, Walmart customer. “Everything is just very hurtful.”
Southaven residents say the store is always busy. On Tuesday, the store was hosting a job fair.
“We come here every other day to shop,” said Charles Caldwell. “It makes you think. I have a family, my kids, we come here all the time. They love Walmart.”
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite got the call as the shooting played out Tuesday morning.
“We’ve never experienced this,” said Musselwhite. “This is the first time that this type of event has happened in Southaven.”
The shooting left many people with questions.
“Where do we go from here,” said Caldwell.
Terry Burns lives in Southaven.
“I came up here to see what’s going on,” he said. “To see if they’re going to do anything about this, to stop this from happening again.”
Caldwell says he’s not sure he’ll return to the Walmart Superstore in Southaven.
“You have that thought, you have your family there, and you’re like, what if this happens again?” he said.
Other customers who spoke with WMC say they still plan to shop there and support the store.
Several employees told us that the company has offered free grief counselors for anyone who needs it.
