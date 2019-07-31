Dry and warm for the rest of the week

We are waking up to patchy fog this morning, but that will clear out by 9 am. The rest of the day will feature sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. It will feel hot, but humidity levels actually aren't too high. Therefore, your heat index will only be around 93. The sky will be clear tonight with lows near 70 degrees.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. 40%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 70.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs tomorrow will reach 90 degrees under a sunny sky. We will also be in the lower 90s on Friday. A few pop-up showers will be possible on Friday afternoon, but rain will be hit or miss. Lows will be in the lower 70s all week.
WEEKEND: It will be a typical summertime weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. We will have sunshine, but pop-up storms will be possible in the afternoons.
NEXT WEEK: The hot and humid pattern will continue next week with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB