Friends, coworkers remember Walmart shooting victims

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Friends and former coworkers of the two employees who were killed at a Southaven Walmart are sharing their condolences and memories online, remembering Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown.
Though the victims’ families are still grieving and keeping quiet about the loss of their loved ones fellow employees past and present have shared pictures and kinds word about the two managers whose lives were cut short Tuesday morning.
Anthony Brown’s hometown paper, The Dispatch, said he grew up playing baseball for Caledonia High School before playing at East Mississippi Community College.
The paper says the father of two boys worked at the Columbus Walmart before moving first to Louisiana, then to Southaven in 2014.
On Facebook, former employees wrote about Brown being well-liked and respected. Some even posting from across state lines remembering their former boss writing, “...a great store manager and a good man. I worked for him years ago and he was an excellent, fair and kind leader. He will be missed.”
A December 2018 post showed Brown posing with former Southaven Chief of Police Steve Pirtle for the annual shop with a cop event at the store.
Both Anthony Brown and the other shooting victim Brandon Gales worked for Walmart for many years.
Gales’ family told us Tuesday he was recently promoted to a department manager after starting at the store 19 years ago stocking shelves.
Gale was described by his family as a loving and hardworking man, dedicated to his family.
He leaves behind a daughter and two sons.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been released. Their bodies are now at the state medical examiner’s office awaiting an autopsy.
