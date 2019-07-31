Hernando day care under investigation

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a popular Hernando day care.
According to a Department of Health spokesperson, the owner of Kaco’s Kids Childcare self-reported to the state July 23 that a “problem” occurred.
The state launched an investigation following the report. The spokesperson did not release any additional information about the investigation.
The facility will remain open unless the state determines there is a clear danger to children, said the Department of Health spokesperson.
According to Kaco’s Facebook page, the owner is holding a meeting for parents Thursday evening at 6 p.m. to answer questions about the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.