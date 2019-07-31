A hot afternoon ahead

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Warm and dry. Winds: Light. Low: 71.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: We will be mostly dry for the end of the week. It will remain hot and somewhat humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky Saturday with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Cloud coverage may increase some Sunday with isolated showers or storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s and lows will be in the lower 70s.
