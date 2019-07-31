Memphis 901 FC making moves up USL standings

They’re doing it by scoring goals. Brandon Allen recently signed with Memphis to put the ball in the back of the net. He Earned USL Team of the Week Honors for his 2-goal performance against New York. His hard charge to the 6-yard box off a corner forced an own goal last Saturday vs Ottawa. Allen also added an Assist to Adam Najem in the 2-0 victory. Allen is the USL’s second leading scorer since 2016. He’s finding his footing at the right time for 901 FC.