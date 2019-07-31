Memphis 901 FC making moves up USL standings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With all the excitement pumping through town about Memphis’ latest foray into professional soccer, no one gave much thought to 901 FC, an expansion team, having a possibility of making the Playoffs in its first season in the United Soccer League’s Championship Division.
But the way they’re playing lately, you can start thinking about it. The Boys in Blue only have just 4 wins, and have been in the bottom half of the USL’s Eastern Conference all season, but they’re coming off a red-hot July where they went 2-1-1 against the East’s best teams, and are putting themselves in position for a run at the postseason.
They’re doing it by scoring goals. Brandon Allen recently signed with Memphis to put the ball in the back of the net. He Earned USL Team of the Week Honors for his 2-goal performance against New York. His hard charge to the 6-yard box off a corner forced an own goal last Saturday vs Ottawa. Allen also added an Assist to Adam Najem in the 2-0 victory. Allen is the USL’s second leading scorer since 2016. He’s finding his footing at the right time for 901 FC.
“Yeah, obviously, it’s been a quick adjustment for me,” Allen said. “But after playing a few games I think I’m starting to jell a little bit with my teammates, and starting to get into good spots around the box. and, just starting to jell overall.”
“We just needed to get some things sorted," Adam Najem added. "But I think we’re starting to get a good run of form now. We’re starting to score goals at home which is very important. We want to show up in front of our fan base. They’ve been supportive throughout the whole season and now we’re starting to put things together. We’re starting to score points and get right back into the playoff race.”
901 FC faces another top team this weekend on the Road at Pittsburgh. The Riverhouds are 6th in the USL East. Game time is Saturday at 6 p.m.
