MLGW warns customers of new phone scam.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MLGW is warning customers of a new phone scam that is making automated calls and requesting payment in exchange for utility services.
Customers are being called via a 1-800 number that tells them to call back and make a payment to avoid utility cut-off.
MLGW says it mails cut-off notices and uses an automatic dialer to alert customers when bills must be paid by a certain time. The company never asks for customers to call back a 1-800 number or buy a pre-paid debit card for payment.
MLGW says customers should hang up if they experience these calls. If you have been scammed you should report the incident to the company and the police.
