Neighbors describe suspected Walmart shooter as quiet and nice

Neighbor, Dartha Lafayette, would see Abram as she arrived home from work and he was leaving. “When I came home from work after 4 in the morning he be coming out getting in his truck going to work.” District Attorney John Champion says 39 year old Martez Abram was suspended from his job at Walmart pending the outcome of an investigation after he walked into the store with a knife. “He was in the store and had a knife in his belt and showed it to an employee and the employee was concerned and wished to make a report.”