Not your typical end of July & start of August weather pattern

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: N 5 Low: 70
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NE 5-10 High: 88
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 68
THIS WEEK: Dry air filters into the Mid-South tonight and will remain through the end of the week. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine tomorrow along with slightly cooler than average highs and low humidity. Thursday will be much the same but slightly warmer with a partly cloudy sky along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an isolated shower and highs again near 90 with lows near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm, humid, and mainly dry with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
