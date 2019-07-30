Not your typical end of July & start of August weather pattern

THIS WEEK: Dry air filters into the Mid-South tonight and will remain through the end of the week. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine tomorrow along with slightly cooler than average highs and low humidity. Thursday will be much the same but slightly warmer with a partly cloudy sky along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an isolated shower and highs again near 90 with lows near 70.