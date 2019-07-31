Southaven Walmart closed indefinitely after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Walmart in Southaven is closed indefinitely following a deadly shooting Tuesday.
The store did not give a specific timeline on when they will reopen.
If any pharmacy customer has an urgent need, they're asked to contact the Horn Lake store at 662-253-6181.
The shooting happened near 6:30 a.m. Officials said 39-year-old Martez Abram, a suspended employee, went into the store and started shooting, killing two employees.
When officers arrived, they found Abram in the parking lot and exchanged gunfire. An officer was shot; a bulletproof vest may have saved his life. A second officer shot Abram twice.
Investigators said Abram had no criminal history and the gun he used was purchased legally. District Attorney John Champion said Abram was suspended from the store because of an incident with a knife.
He's now charged with two counts of murder.
The victims were identified as 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gales. Family members said both men were store managers.
Gales was a father who leaves behind three children, the youngest 5 years old.
