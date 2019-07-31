Woman arrested, indicted for deadly 2017 hit-and-run near Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly 2017 hit-and-run near Overton Square.
Jail records show Joanna Goodfellow, 34, is facing charges for aggravated assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, tampering with and/or fabricating evidence and driving without a valid license.
Investigators believe Goodfellow was behind the wheel that killed Christopher Phillips near Overton Square in February 2017. Police say Phillips was crossing the street at Madison and Morrison when a Ford Mustang hit him and kept driving.
Investigators conducted searches of Goodfellow’s father’s car dealership, It’s All Good Auto Sales, early in the investigation in search of the car or other evidence.
A civil suit filed in 2018 claimed Goodfellow worked with accomplices to hide the vehicle, destroy evidence and mislead investigators.
Goodfellow was indicted for the hit-and-run in October 2018 but was just arrested Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
