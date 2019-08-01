Affidavit: Intruder caught in home, drinking wine and wearing victim’s clothes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a woman caught a stranger inside her home, drinking her wine, eating her food and wearing her clothes.
Officers responded to the victim’s home Tuesday in Frayser where they found 41-year-old Lanesia Lee still inside. According to the police report, the victim came home to find Lee wearing her clothes.
The victim says she doesn’t know Lee and she didn’t give her permission to be there. Lee is also accused of cooking a meal inside the victim’s home and drinking a bottle of wine.
Police showed up and took Lee to jail for burglary.
