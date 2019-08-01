3 arrested after man hit by stray bullet in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Police in Arkansas say a man was shot by accident Wednesday by a stray bullet as he left a store in Helena-West Helena.
Just before noon, police responded to the intersection of South 7th Street and West Russell where the victim was in the parking lot of Corner Market with a gunshot wound to his right leg.
Police say witnesses saw a gray Chevy Cobalt speed through the intersection and speed away right after the shooting. Officers questioned residents at nearby home on Russell where they ended up arresting three people.
Police say Antwon Mooney, 27, came home and argued with Kianna Jakes, 21. Jakes brother, 31-year-old Jakele Jakes, walked outside and fired a gunshot at Mooney.
Police say that gunshot hit the victim as he left the store.
Mooney, Kianna Jakes and Jakele Jakes were all arrested. Police say there were eight children present at the time of the altercation.
The victim was brought to a Memphis hospital in non-critical condition.
