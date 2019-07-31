A break from the extreme humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: Calm Low: 70
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: N 5-10 High: 90
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: Calm Low: 69
THIS WEEK: Temperatures will be warm tomorrow but it won’t be quite so muggy during the day and that will turn into a mild night. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with low humidity during the day and highs again near 90 along with overnight lows in the low 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy each day with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
