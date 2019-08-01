Company grants thousands to Memphis Boys and Girls Clubs to support youth programs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mayor Jim Strickland has announced that the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis is receiving a financial boost.
Verizon is awarding the organization in support of the Memphis Office of Youth Services “MPLOY” Program with $25,000.
According to the Office of Youth Services website, MPLOY provides Memphis youth ages 14 to 22 with multiple career path options for a productive and worthwhile summer.
Since MPLOY kicked off, the program has allowed thousands of students to apply for job opportunities with the city, but there are more applicants than the program can support. Strickland says Verizon is helping shrink the gap with their donation.
“The high level of participation we get with approximately 1,900 young folks participating in the program this summer alone, is something that Verizon is really happy to participate in,” said Verizon General Counsel, De O’Roark.
The application period for MPLOY is expected to open later this year.
