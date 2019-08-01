Continued hot through the weekend

By Spencer Denton | August 1, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 10:28 AM

It will remain hot and somewhat humid into the afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs around 90. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Warm and dry. Winds: Light. Low: 70.

FRIDAY: Continued hot and humid with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky both days with only a small chance of a downpour. The best will likely be on Sunday, especially in north Mississippi. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with lows will be in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A stray shower is possible Monday, otherwise, hot and humid with highs around 90. The heat may crank up a little by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s area wide. The heat index will be around 100-105. Rain chances are 20% or less most of next week.

