Grizzlies may look to Notre Dame for coaching help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins could be making an interesting choice as he looks to add to his staff. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish reports Notre Dame women’s associate head coach Niele Ivey is now a “serious candidate” to join the Memphis NBA Bench.
Notre Dame is a perennial power in women’s college basketball. Ivey joined the Fighting Irish’s staff in 2007 after playing 4 years in the WNBA. She played point huard for Notre Dame from 1996 to 2001. Notre Dame Head Coach Muffet McGraw had this to say about Ivey’s Meticulous approach to the Game on WATCH ND.
“It takes an amazing amount of time to really do a job well,” McGraw said. “And she is constantly watching film. She’s up late at night, she’s on the plane watching. She’s in the locker room when somebody else has the scout, right before that game, she’s looking at her game. She’s constantly working on it.”
The Indianapolis Star reports Former Indiana Pacers Assistant Coach David McClure is Memphis’ first hire to join Taylor Jenkins’ bench. McClure is reported to be excellent at player development, something the Grizzlies want for a young team looking to the future.
The Grizzlies have made no official statements on their bench staff, but reports are big man coach Vitaly Potapenko, who worked under previous Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, is under consideration, as is Memphis Hustle Head Coach Brad Jones.
