Hot end to week, showers possible this weekend

It's a mild morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will have sunshine again today and high temperatures in the lower 90s. Humidity levels will still be slightly lower, so we won't have much of a heat index. It will be clear tonight with lows around 70 degrees.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 69.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will also be in the lower 90s on Friday. A few pop-up showers will be possible on Friday afternoon, but rain will be hit or miss. The best chance of rain will be in northeast Mississippi in the afternoon tomorrow. It will be dry Friday night with lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND: It will be a hot and humid weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. We will have sunshine Saturday, but pop-up storms will be possible in the afternoons. The best chance for rain will be in Sunday, but any rain will be scattered.
NEXT WEEK: The hot weather pattern will continue next week with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB