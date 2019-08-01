Justice for Christopher: Woman arrested, indicted in 2017 fatal hit-and-run

“Due to the tragic circumstances that occurred with Christopher Phillips, I want to extend my sincere empathy and sorrow with the family and anyone that was affected. My words could never be enough to make this situation any better, but I want to just let it be known that this is deeply weighing on my heart. When I lost my mother, I was in a state of shock and felt nothing but emptiness, so I know it is difficult to lose a loved one. I pray for all parties involved, and whatever the outcome may be, hearts are weightless and concerns are answered.”