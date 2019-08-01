Memphis inmate pleads guilty to 1997 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted armed career criminal plead guilty to killing an armored car courier in a 1997 robbery on Thursday.
Andrew Thomas is already serving a life sentence for federal crimes.
The 46-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder in a settlement approved by the widow of the courier, James Day.
Day survived 29 months before dying of complications from the gunshot wound to his head. In court, his widow thanked Thomas for his plea and for “freeing me from my own cemetery.”
Two years ago, a federal appeals court overturned Thomas’s 2001 conviction and death sentence in the case, and awarded him a new trial.
Before being convicted of murder and sentenced to death, Thomas was convicted of three felony charges related to the same case.
He also had 16 prior armed-robbery convictions and has been sentenced to death.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.