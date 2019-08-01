New shuttle service offered between Harbor Town, Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Medical District Collaborative is partnering with the Memphis Area Transit Authority to pilot a commuter shuttle between Harbor Town and the Medical District.
The soft launch of the Groove Shuttle will begin on Monday, August 5. It’s free for employees and students of participating medical and educational institutions with valid ID cards. It is also open to the public with standard MATA fare prices.
The shuttle operates on a set route between Harbor Town and the Medical District during morning and evening rush periods.
Check out the route map and service schedule below:
