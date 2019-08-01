Phase 1 of U of M athletic training facility completed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Turner Construction Company announced Thursday that it has completed the $10.6 million expansion and renovation of the University of Memphis’ athletic training facility.
The project is the first of two phases for the university.
Phase one features a 25,000-square-foot expansion of the Athletic Complex and the renovation of adjacent areas within the complex, which are used for training by the university’s football team and other collegiate sports teams.
The 90,000-square-foot indoor practice field will be built during phase two of the project, which began mid-July.
The Athletic Complex is located on the university’s Park Avenue campus. It includes a multi-purpose room, team training room, rehab and recovery stations, hot and cold therapy pools, coaches’ locker room and equipment storage on the first floor, and coaches’ offices, recruiting and support spaces on the second floor.
“The University of Memphis Tigers football program has been growing in strength over the past few years,” said John Flowers, facility management specialist for the university. “The newly expanded and renovated Athletic Facility is evidence of our commitment to provide our students with one of the finest facilities in the country.”
“Turner is thrilled to have leveraged our expertise to complete a premium facility for the Memphis Tigers successfully,” said Andy Davis, vice president and business manager of Turner Construction Company. “Throughout the project, our focus has been on keeping student athletes and staff safe and delivery a high quality building for the football program.”
Turner will continue to serve as the construction manager and general contractor for phase two of the project, completion of which is slated for summer 2020.
