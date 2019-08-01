Possible Fentanyl exposure at Shelby County Jail, 11 employees being tested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating a possible Fentanyl exposure at 201 Poplar.
Eleven Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employees are undergoing decontamination after a man being booked into jail had Fentanyl on him.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office one sheriff’s deputy and ten corrections deputies are currently undergoing decontamination. The deputy was given an anti-overdose drug and has been transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The Memphis Fire Department is working to decontaminate the jail’s intake area.
SCS officals say the SCSO is still accepting inmates in an alternative intake area.
