Prosecutor: Man convicted of attempted murder flees courthouse while jurors deliberate sentence

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis man recently convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder fled the courthouse this week while jurors deliberated his sentence, according to authorities in Arkansas.
Madriekus Blakes, 32, was also convicted of four counts of committing a terroristic act. Prosecutors say Blakes fired four shots at a man and his father in September 2018 as the victims sat in a parked truck outside a West Memphis store.
The prosecutor’s office says a juror was replaced Wednesday after driving Blakes home from the courthouse the day before when the judge called a recess.
Blakes returned the courthouse Wednesday when jurors began deliberations but left before they reached a verdict, which only took about 40 minutes, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Blakes was last seen walking along East Military Road.
The jury recommended 20 years in prison on each attempted murder count and a $5,000 find on the remaining counts. The judge will sentence him once Blakes is captured.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.