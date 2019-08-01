Redbirds win 9th game out of 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With St. Louis Cardinals star Marcell Ozuna down in Triple-A on an injury rehab stint, the Redbirds get their second win in a row, taking down Albuquerque on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park, 7-6.
Former Redbird Harrison Bader, optioned to Memphis this week from the big club after some hitting woes, made hist first at bat count with a single to center field to score Randy Arozarena. That makes it 1-0 Birds in the first inning. Edmundo Sosa added another RBI single to bring Bader in for another Redbird run.
What about Ozuna? He comes home on a ground out to put the Redbirds up 3-0 in the first.
The same teams play Thursday at 7:07 p.m.
