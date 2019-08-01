SCS partners with school care programs to assist parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools are under two weeks away from getting back in session.
For some parents, it may be stressful trying to get their kids to and from school with their work schedules. So this year, before- and after-school care is being offered at even more schools across the country.
SCS has partnered with three different agencies to provide even more before- and after-school care opportunities.
The YMCA is one of them, offering the program at 39 different Shelby County Schools.
Most of the programs open at 6:30 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. The YMCA programs also offer care even when school isn't in.
"We say when school is out the Y is in, and really that means that we offer care for families even outside of the school day when school isn't in," YMCA's Brian McLaughlin said. "Full day care or snow days or summer breaks so that working families know that they have a safe and quality program to put their child in."
McLaughlin said the programs consist of both academic and social learning opportunities, and provides a safe place for the kids to go before and after school.
