White supremacist escapes from AR jail

Wesley Gullett (Source: NBC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 1, 2019 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 11:20 AM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK/JCDC) -Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from an Arkansas jail; one of which is the leader of a white supremacist gang.

Wesley Gullett, a member of the New Aryan Empire, was being held in the Jefferson County Jail on weapons charges. Law enforcement officials say Gullet is among 50 other members facing federal charges.

Authorities believe Gullet and Christopher Sanders may have escaped the jail early Wednesday morning and are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Christoper Sanders (Source: NBC)
