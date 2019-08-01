WMC and the Commercial Appeal holding Memphis mayoral debate in September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 and the Commercial Appeal are partnering this election season to hold a debate for Memphis mayoral candidates.
The one-hour debate is at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the University of Memphis’ Michael D. Rose Theater. Other partners in the debate are the NAACP Memphis Branch and the League of Women Voters of Memphis-Shelby County and the University of Memphis.
Any candidates who meet the established criteria will be invited to attend the debate, which will air on WMC Action News 5 and stream live on wmcactionnews5.com and commercialappeal.com
Information on free tickets will be released later this month.
