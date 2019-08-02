18 accused ‘Fast Cash’ gang members indicted on bank fraud, drug trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - United States Attorney's Office announced the indictments of 18 accused gang members.
U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant said the gang members were part of the ‘Fast Cash’ street gang. Seventeen arrests were Memphis natives and one was a Los Angeles native.
- Nashon Baldwin, 24, Los Angeles, California
- Carterrio Bogan, 27, Memphis, Tennessee
- Terrell Boyland, 30, Memphis, Tennessee
- Quinton Chaffin, 28, Memphis, Tennessee
- Cortavious Culp, 22, Memphis, Tennessee
- Deandre Evans, 20, Memphis, Tennessee
- Allon Gates, 23, Memphis, Tennessee
- Marcell Glass, 26, Memphis, Tennessee
- Jimmy Gause, 25, Memphis, Tennessee
- Aaron Henderson, 42, Memphis, Tennessee
- Marticus Hill, 29, Memphis, Tennessee
- Ledarious Hope, 25, Memphis, Tennessee
- Nickelle Jackson, 24, Memphis, Tennessee
- Marquice Lester, 24, Memphis, Tennessee
- Cordney Smith, 23, Memphis, Tennessee
- Marcolm Watson, 26, Memphis, Tennessee
- Carlos Whitten, Jr., 23, Memphis, Tennessee
- Karlyss Williams, 25, Memphis, Tennessee
Dunavant said the gang started out as a music label called Fast Cash Boyz Entertainment Group.
The members then began using the brand's name for illegal activity, including drug trafficking and defrauding banks.
The gang members are accused of using social media to solicit bank account information which they would use to deposit checks at ATMs with closed or emptied accounts. A loophole would allow them to take the money before the banks discovered they were worthless.
The total loss in bad checks was $243,000 to Regions Bank. The check cashing scheme ran from November 2017 to July 2019.
Dunavant said the gang members were also trafficking high-grade marijuana from California.
“Drug dealing and fraud schemes that distribute poison into our streets and steal money from financial institutions must be stopped," Dunavant said. "We thank and commend the outstanding investigative work and collaboration by our federal and local law enforcement partners to dismantle the ‘Fast Cash’ criminal enterprise, and our office looks forward to the prosecution of this case that will hold these defendants accountable.”
Each person charged with bank fraud faces up to 30 years in jail and a $1 million fine if convicted. The drug trafficking arrests face a minimum sentence of five years and a fine of up to $5 million if convicted.
