August begins on a warm but mild note

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 70
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 High: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: N 5 Low 71
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and slightly muggier along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the low 90 with lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be much the same but the chance of a few showers or storms will be a bit higher during the afternoon and evening
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the lower 90s along with heat indices ranging from 100 to 105 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
