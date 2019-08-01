August begins on a warm but mild note

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the lower 90s along with heat indices ranging from 100 to 105 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.