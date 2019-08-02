Carpenter, Ozuna lead Redbirds to another win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds welcomed St. Louis Cardinals All Star Matt Carpenter back on a rehab assignment to AutoZone Park this week.
Carp joins fellow Cardinal All-Star Marcell Ozuna in the lineup. Birds hosted Albuquerque on Thursday at AutoZone Park.
Carpenter is trying to get his hitting eye back after going 0-21 in the minors. It takes him a minute, but Ozuna has no problems. He gets an RBI Single in the first to plate Randy Arozarena for a 1-0 Memphis lead.
Bottom 3rd, Carpenter’s hitless streak finally ends. He slapped a 1-run double to right to score Harrison Bader.
And how about one more courtesy of Ozuna? This time it’s a one-run double to left as Carpenter scores to make it 3-0 Birds.
Ozuna would also add a three-run bomb to put the Redbirds back on top after they surrendered their lead.
Redbirds go on to win it 13-8. Memphis opens a new series against El Paso Friday night. First Pitch 7:05 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.