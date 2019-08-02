Electric scooters heading to A-State campus this fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students and visitors alike will have an opportunity this fall to use electric scooters to get around the A-State campus.
According to a Thursday media release, A-State is the first university in Arkansas to offer a dockless bicycle share program and will host a test of electric scooters from its campus mobility partner, VeoRide.
People can use the VeoRide app to rent the scooter by the minute and on the campus dockless bicycle share, people can rent the scooters for 15 minutes at a time.
The scooters are expected to be on campus early in the semester and will be limited to the campus through a geofence, officials said. If the scooters are taken outside the main A-State campus, they will power down and shut off.
VeoRide will be doing safety events this fall as well as teaching people how to use the scooters during Welcome Week and starting with the Community and Organization Fair, officials said.
