FedEx expansion to support more planes at MEM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is in Memphis on Friday to announce big plans for FedEx.
According to Memphis Business Journal, FedEx filed a permit for “apron construction, building construction and landscaping” at their world hub.
The permit was filed at 2333 Sprankel Avenue, which is part of FedEx's site at Memphis International Airport.
FedEx officials said the permit relates to a hub expansion project that will add seven more ramps and gates to be used by wide-bodied planes.
Lee will make the announcement at 10:30 a.m.
