FedEx truck catches fire, shuts down I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) -A FedEx truck caught fire Friday morning causing traffic delays on Interstate 40 in Cheatham County.
According to WSMV, the truck caught fire before 5 a.m. near Bell Hollow. Firefighters responded to the scene to put the fire out and Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived to the scene around 4:45 a.m. The interstate was cleared just after 8 a.m.
The truck was carrying packages when the fire broke out. One of the workers cleaning the scene told WSMV that they found shoes, a chainsaw, sets of golfballs, Hello Fresh boxes, work uniforms and shotgun bullets.
No injuries have been reported but the cause of the fire is under investigation.
