5 Great Things: Memphis Zoo offers August special; Plans announced for new Raleigh farmers market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been a busy week across the Mid-South as families get ready for a new school year. But before that, let’s take a look back at 5 great things that happened.
Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke made a guest appearance at the last session of the Grizzlies' Summer Youth Basketball Camp. The kids were able to run basketball drills and more with Clarke.
The Memphis Redbirds helped stuff 1,500 backpacks that will be given away to children at Saturday night's baseball game. The backpacks are filled with pencils, crayons, notebooks, glue, hand sanitizer and more. The first 1,500 children at the game will receive the backpacks. Gates open at 5 p.m.
The Memphis Zoo announced a special offer for first responders. Fire, police, ambulance staff, paramedics and 911 dispatchers can go to the zoo for free for the entire month of August. The special offer extends to guests, giving up to five people 50 percent off.
The Darden Foundation donated $16,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank. The donation will help provide 48,000 meals to families in 31 counties.
This week, Memphis and Shelby County leaders announced plans for a new farmers market and community park in Raleigh. The farmers market is expected to provide relief for people who live in food deserts. The $10 million plan will be at Austin Peay Highway and Jones Road.
