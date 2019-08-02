Grizzlies bringing back classic Vancouver look

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies are bringing back a classic Vancouver-era look to the floor this season at FedExForum.
It’ll be part of the Grizz throwback nights featuring the teal colors and oversized Grizzlies on the chest.
The Grizzlies spent five years in Vancouver before moving to Memphis.
They will also feature the old floor with the classic logo at center court.
The team will also bring back their original Memphis black uniforms for throwback nights in 2020-21, which will be the franchise’s 20th year in the Bluff City.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.