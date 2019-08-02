Grizzlies’ Clarke makes appearance at summer camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A surprise visitor showed up at Memphis Grizzlies Summer Youth Basketball Camp Thurday.
Grizzlies rookie forward Brandon Clarke made a guest appearance at the camp’s last session at Collierville United Methodist. The NBA Las Vegas Summer League MVP, Clarke said getting involved in his new community is job one.
“It’s been something I’ve been wanting to do for the city.” Clarke said. “And the fans have been really, really great to me. On Twitter, on Instagram. It feels good to just give back to them a bit.”
It wasn’t all business and learning for the children. They all were able to ask questions of the 6-Foot-8 star, and have a little fun by competing in challenges with Clarke.
