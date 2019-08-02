Hernando day care owner meets with parents amid investigation

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The owner of a Hernando day care met with parents Thursday night, amid a state investigation into the facility.
Kaco’s Kids childcare appears to be a very popular daycare in Hernando. It’s been in the same location, off McIngvale Road, for 13 years.
However, parents are looking for answers after rumors begin to swirl about allegations of safety concerns.
Owner Tracy Williams says the allegations are completely unsubstantiated.
A parent told us the abuse allegations stem from a short video that shows some sort of physical abuse.
The day care owner confirmed she has seen the video and “it has been taken care of.”
She self-reported a “problem” to the state back on July 23 and the state is currently conducting an investigation.
The day care will remain open unless investigators find a clear danger to children.
Williams said she has run day cares in this area for 27 years and she has never had a complaint.
We also checked the day care’s state inspection records and found no critical violations.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.