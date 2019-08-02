Jackson Jr. added to USA basketball select roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More notoriety is in store for Memphis Grizzlies 2nd-year forward Jeran Jackson, Jr. Thursday, JJJ was named to the USA Select team roster.
That team will take on the USA men’s national team training in Las Vegas for the FIBA World Cup. The select team is made up of 7 players who just completed their rookie season, and 4 who made the NBA’s All-Rookie First or Second teams. Jackson is a first-teamer.
Seven Grizzlies are in their national team’s Training camps: Dillon Brooks and Rookie Brandon Clarke for Canada, Jonas Valunciunas for Lithuania, Marko Guduric for Serbia, Bruno Caboclo for Brazil, and Yuta Wananabe for Japan.
