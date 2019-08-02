Man arrested after leaving ID behind after robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers arrested a man they said left his ID after a robbery.
Police were called to a home on Windsor Parkway on July 28 where a man said his bedroom window was broken.
After entering his home, a man inside pointed a shotgun at his face and demanded money.
The two struggled over the gun, but the suspect was able to take control and robbed the victim of his wallet and cell phone before running away.
The victim suffered bruises on his face and a broken hand from the scuffle.
The victim then went to his bedroom where he found a plastic bag with his money, watch and the ID card of David Polk.
Police arrested Polk and identified him as the man responsible for the robbery with help of fingerprints left on the broken window.
Polk was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.