Man breaks in, finds children in home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A homeowner says a man broke into his families home Monday to find children inside.
The Memphis Police Department posted surveillance video, via Facebook, of the suspect noticing the children and immediately leaving the home.
The suspect broke into the home through a front window around mid afternoon on Bartlett Road near Raleigh LaGrange.
If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-520-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.