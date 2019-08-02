Man breaks in, finds children in home

Residential Burglary 2100 block of Bartlett Road Report #1907014846ME MEMPHIS, TN - On July 29, 2019, at 3:15pm, a burglary occurred at 2100 block of Bartlett Road. A male suspect gained entry through the residence’s front window. The male suspect then left the scene once he realized there were kids inside the home. The suspect is described as a white male, 45 to 50 years old, slim build, 5’8” to 5’10”, balding with receding hairline. The suspect was wearing dark color t-shirt, light colored shorts, blue tennis shoes, along with a black and purple backpack. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.