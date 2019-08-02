Memphis Police see decrease in shooting incidents from this time last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since the start of this year, Memphis Police have investigated 297 shooting incidents. That’s five less than this time last year.
Of the shooting incidents in 2019, 86 were deadly.
"It certainly strains our patrol officers, our investigators from our bureaus, from the CSI unit, but then you have to think about the impact on the hospitals, the impact on employers, the impact on the whole community,” said Deputy Chief Don Crowe with Memphis Police.
According to MPD, so far in 2019, the department has investigated 231 non-fatal shooting incidents. This time last year, MPD had investigated 216 non-fatal shooting incidents.
Deputy Chief Crowe says the violence has also spilled onto the interstate system. There's been an uptick in gunfire on interstates this year.
"We made it a focus to make sure we had adequate coverage on the interstate,” said Crowe.
MPD launched 'Operation Safe Travel' last month after more than two dozen interstate shootings since the start of 2019. Officers are patrolling the city's highways in large numbers.
"We're not out there to just give tickets. We're out there to stop the behavior of some of the individuals that's out there driving aggressively and committing these acts,” Deputy Chief Paul Wright told WMC Action News 5 back in July.
Police say curbing any type of crime has to be a joint effort between law enforcement and the community.
“If you believe you’ve been shot at we absolutely want you to report it. We want to send officers and investigators out to investigate,” said Crowe.
