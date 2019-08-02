Mid-South business headlines: Boutique hotel to open in Royal Furniture building and MBJ’s inaugural Power 100

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re looking at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
The future of the Royal Furniture building in downtown Memphis is set to turn into a boutique hotel.
Real Estate developer Tom Intrator plans to open Dream Hotel at the space on South Main and Gayoso. Dream officials say the space will celebrate the Bluff City’s rich history, as well as its dynamic food and entertainment scene.The hotel will feature 178 guest rooms and four dining and nightlife venues. Dream Memphis is slated to open in 2022.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced it will increase minimum wage to $15 for its employees.
Hospital leaders have held 20 listening sessions to improve their financial systems. The nonprofit is the second largest non-governmental employer in the Memphis area. Methodist Le BonheurHealthcare employs more than 13,000 employees.
The Memphis Business Journal also revealed who made the inaugural Power 100 and you picked them.
The members of MBJ’s inaugural Power 100 are some of the most powerful people in Memphis business. Included on the list is Hattiloo Theatre executive director/founder Ekundayo Bandele, Belz Enterprises president Ron Belz, Memphis-Shelby Co. Airport Authority president/CEO Scott Brockman and National Civil Rights Museum president Terri Freeman.
