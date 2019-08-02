Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary in governor’s race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi voters will head to the polls Tuesday in the primary election for statewide offices, like governor. Political analysts believe the Republican gubernatorial primary could be forced to a runoff, for the first time in nearly three decades.
The Republican side of the governor’s race had been fairly quiet up until a few weeks ago. Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves remains the front-runner, but pundits said Friday it’s still a race to watch.
Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller, and Hernando state representative Robert Foster are the three Republican candidates facing off to be Mississippi’s governor.
“It could turn out to be one of those surprise elections,” said Foster.
Foster, polling third in the race, made national headlines in July when he refused a ride-along interview from a female reporter unless she brought a male colleague along. Foster said he’s gotten support from his stance and used it to his advantage.
He also told WMC Action News 5 that he’d bring his experience as a businessman to the governor’s office.
“I have a different perspective at looking at how government should operate,” Foster said, “And the other 2 opponents I have in the Republican Party are good men. They’ve lost touch with what I believe the average Mississippians and small business owners really are facing.”
Bill Waller, Jr’s father served as governor in the 1970s. Waller said education is a main issue for him, wanting to do more for teachers than the $1,500 raise passed this year, which faced criticism from public education advocates for being too small. Additionally, he wants to expand trade education for teens.
“I want to look at workforce development in high school,” Waller said, “I think a high school senior that’s not interested in college should have the opportunity to have a good high paying job.”
Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, a former state treasurer, said he wants to continue forward progress in the state like more people working and touts a $1.1 billion infrastructure package passed by lawmakers.
“We’ve passed the largest tax cut in Mississippi history. We have a truly balanced budget today,” Reeves said in an interview with WMC Action News 5 on Friday.
Reeves has the endorsement of outgoing governor Phil Bryant and has the most money of the 3 Republican candidates.
But WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson said that may not be enough to clinch the 50 percent of the vote needed to win the nomination outright without a runoff.
"The campaign bites you back if you seem to be taking victory for granted," Nelson said, "That might be happening to Tate Reeves. I expect he'll be the nominee, but he's going to have to fight a little harder, a lot harder, for it than he expected."
If there’s a runoff it will be on August 27.
The Republican primary winner Tuesday will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the general election on November 5. Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is the front-runner on the Democratic side in a field of eight candidates.
